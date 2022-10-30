Hollins (heel) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Hollins is available if you need him in Week 8 fantasy lineups, but the wideout's production has cooled off since he logged an 8-158-1 receiving line on 11 targets in Week 3 against the Titans. In three contests since then, Hollins has totaled five catches for 77 yards and a TD on 12 targets, a context that makes the 29-year-old a speculative fantasy option, especially with both Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow also in uniform Sunday.
More News
-
Raiders' Mack Hollins: Questionable for Week 8 matchup•
-
Raiders' Mack Hollins: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Mack Hollins: Grabs TD in win over Houston•
-
Raiders' Mack Hollins: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Raiders' Mack Hollins: Looks like game-time decision•
-
Raiders' Mack Hollins: Questionable for Sunday•