Hollins (heel) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Hollins is available if you need him in Week 8 fantasy lineups, but the wideout's production has cooled off since he logged an 8-158-1 receiving line on 11 targets in Week 3 against the Titans. In three contests since then, Hollins has totaled five catches for 77 yards and a TD on 12 targets, a context that makes the 29-year-old a speculative fantasy option, especially with both Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow also in uniform Sunday.

