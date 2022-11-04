Hollins (heel) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Hollins was limited in all three of Vegas' practices but evidently looked healthy enough to avoid the final injury report. He led the team in catches (seven) and receiving yards (64) against the Saints in Week 8, so Hollins has earned quarterback Derek Carr's trust heading into the Week 9 trip to Jacksonville.
