Hollins failed to haul in any of his four targets in Monday's 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Hollins was held without a catch in fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow's return from a two-game absence, but it wasn't due to a lack of opportunity as the former accrued over 100 air yards on four targets while playing 61 of the Raiders' 64 offensive snaps. Drops were an issue for Hollins, while Davante Adams stole the spotlight with three receptions for 124 yards and two scores. Hollins will look to bounce back against the Texans after Las Vegas' upcoming bye week.