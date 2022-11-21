Hollins recorded six receptions on nine targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Broncos.

The Raiders remained heavily concentrated in their offensive approach, with Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams accounting for the majority of the production. Hollins was next in line, finishing second on the team in targets, receptions and yards. While it was an encouraging performance, Hollins has been highly inconsistent this season, posting fewer than 20 receiving yards in four of 10 games.