Hollins caught four of five targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Seahawks.

His third TD of the season came early in the second quarter on a bit of trickery by the Raiders, as a flea flicker left Hollins wide open for a 36-yard score. The 29-year-old has multiple catches in six straight games, posting a 23-258-2 line on 35 targets over that stretch and giving him a solid fantasy floor heading into a Week 13 matchup with the Chargers.