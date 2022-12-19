Hollins caught four of eight targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Patriots.

New England focused on shutting down Davante Adams and succeeded, holding him to four catches for 28 yards, but Derek Carr turned to other options instead and hit Hollins for a five-yard score just before halftime. Even with the return of Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller from injured reserve, Hollins remained involved in the game plan and caught multiple passes for the ninth straight game, a streak he'll look to extend in Week 16 against the Steelers.