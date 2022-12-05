Hollins caught five of nine targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers.

He was the only Raider other than Davante Adams to catch more than two passes, but Hollins' performance paled in comparison to his teammate's 8-177-2 line. Hollins has been reasonably productive over the last three games, catching 15 passes on 23 targets for 150 yards and a touchdown, but the potential returns of Hunter Renfrow (oblique) and Darren Waller (hamstring) for Thursday's game against the Rams could reduce his role in the Las Vegas offense.