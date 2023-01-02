Hollins caught three of four targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers.

Hollins bounced back with a solid effort following an anemic performance against Pittsburgh in Week 16. The veteran wideout made a couple of big-chunk plays with new quarterback Jarrett Stidham under center. The latter appeared to look towards his deep threats more than previous starter Derek Carr, who preferred to hit underneath routes more often than not. Assuming Stidham sticks as starter, Hollins could provide great value as a DFS flyer against the Chiefs on Sunday.