Hollins caught two of three targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Texans.

Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' defense accounted for most of the team's points, but Hollins was on the other end of Derek Carr's only TD pass of the day just before halftime. It's the veteran wideout's second score of the year, but with only 12 targets over the last three games, he remains a risky fantasy option heading into a Week 8 clash with the Saints.