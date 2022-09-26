Hollins recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Titans.
Hollins surprisingly tied for the team lead in targets and he turned that into an impressive 158-yard showing. A lot of his damage came in the final six minutes of the game, including receptions of 60 and 48 yards as well as a nine-yard touchdown catch. Though it was an impressive showing, Hollins will be unlikely to repeat his heroics moving forward -- particularly once Hunter Renfroe (concussion) is able to return.
