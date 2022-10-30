Hollins caught seven of eight targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Saints.

Hollins overcame a heel issue to suit up and ultimately lead the Raiders in catches and receiving yardage. His production came while starting wideouts Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow combined for a paltry nine yards between them. While they should be expected to rebound in Week 9 versus Jaguars, when tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) could potentially return as well, Hollins at least performed well in Sunday's poor team performance.