Hollins could see more opportunities in the Las Vegas passing attack during the next four games while the Raiders are without Hunter Renfrow (oblique), who is in line to be placed on injured reserve, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Tashan Reed of The Athletic posits that the Raiders could deploy Davante Adams more frequently in the slot in Renfrow's stead to help manufacture more catchable targets for their top wideout, but in any case, Renfrow's impending absence is a positive development for Hollins, who has been a tertiary member of the passing attack for most of the season. In addition to Renfrow, Darren Waller (hamstring) is also headed to injured reserve, though fellow tight end Foster Moreau could prove to be more of a one-for-one replacement for him in terms of both snaps and targets. Even with Adams primed to perhaps dominate the looks from quarterback Derek Carr to an even greater extent, there could be enough room for Hollins to make a more consistent weekly impact. Notably, Hollins' best game of the season came in one of the two contests that Renfrow had previously missed back in Week 3. During that 24-22 loss to the Titans, Hollins reeled in eight of 11 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown.