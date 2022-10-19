Hollins (heel) was limited at practice Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Despite logging a 95 percent snap share in the Raiders' 30-29 loss to Kansas City in Week 5, Hollins did not record a catch on four targets. It's unclear if the wideout's heel issue is something that he picked up during that contest or related to an in-practice injury. If Hollins does suit up Sunday against the Texans, he'll have to compete with slot man Hunter Renfrow for passing targets that don't go in the direction of top wideout Davante Adams.
