Hollins (heel) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Hollins was listed with the same injury last week and ended up catching seven of eight targets for 64 yards in a 24-0 loss to New Orleans. It was just his third time with me than five targets this season, but he does have respectable per-game averages (3.7 catches for 54.4 yards) thanks in large part to a shocking 8-158-1 receiving line Week 3 at Tennessee. Hollins likely will be able to suit up this Sunday in Jacksonville but probably won't see as many targets unless Davante Adams continues to struggle with an illness through the weekend.
