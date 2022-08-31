Hollins has a spot on the Raiders' initial 53-man roster.
The Raiders kept Hollins, Tyron Johnson and DJ Turner behind starters Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow. Based on preseason usage, Hollins could open the year as the No. 3, though it isn't likely to be a high-volume role in terms of targets and he might share snaps with Johnson. The Raiders open their season with a road game against the division-rival Chargers in Week 1.
