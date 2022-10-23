Hollins (heel), who is officially listed as questionable, will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Raiders reportedly feel optimistic about Hollins and Hunter Renfrow (hip), but both will need to workout pre-game to determine their availability, meaning a final decision may not be made until 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. With Darren Waller (hamstring) already ruled out, quarterback Derek Carr can't afford to lose many more pass catchers behind Davante Adams.