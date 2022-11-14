Hollins caught two of six targets for 18 yards and gained zero yards on his only carry in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts.

Even with Hunter Renfrow (oblique) and Darren Waller (hamstring) sidelined, Hollins didn't see any kind of increase in his target volume or production. The journeyman wideout isn't likely to break out in Week 11 against a Broncos secondary that held him to a 3-33-0 line on five targets in their first meeting this year.