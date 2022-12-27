Hollins caught one of two targets for seven yards in Saturday's 13-10 loss to the Steelers.

Hollins played 50 of the Raider's 53 offensive snaps in the contest as the team's No. 2 receiver, but the 29-year-old was unable to do much damage. Despite playing double the snaps of No. 3 wideout Hunter Renfrow, Hollins was basically a non-factor Saturday while Renfrow caught four of his seven targets for 42 yards and the Raiders' only touchdown. Hollins has posted up-and-down performances over the course of the 2022 season, making him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Raiders host the 49ers in Week 17.