Vic Tafur of The Athletic describes Hollins as "one of the stars of the offseason workouts and training camp for the Raiders."

Hollins has played well on the field while also providing a positive presence in the locker room with his new team. The offseason addition at wide receiver is likely to secure a roster spot, but earning significant playing time will be difficult unless Hollins beats out both Keelan Cole and Demarcus Robinson for snaps behind Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.