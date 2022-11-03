Hollins (heel) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Hollins had his reps capped for the second day in a row, but assuming he continues to practice in some capacity Friday, he should have a good shot at playing Sunday in Jacksonville even if the Raiders list him as questionable heading into the weekend. He previously took a questionable tag into last weekend's 24-0 loss to the Saints but ended up suiting up en route to turning in a 7-64-0 receiving line on eight targets on a 91 percent snap share.
