Hollins (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Hollins hasn't lacked for snaps this season, earning at least 88 percent on offense in all five games. His target share and subsequently his output have wavered wildly, though, depending on the personnel available to the team. While Hollins and fellow wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (hip) are questionable to play this weekend, top tight end Darren Waller has been ruled out. As a result, targets are up for grabs for Hollins and Renfrow, if they're active.