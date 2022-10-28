Hollins (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

He'll take an injury designation into the weekend after he was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday due to the heel issue. Hollins has yet to miss a game this season, but his production has trended down since he turned in an 8-158-1 receiving line on 11 targets Week 3 in Tennessee. In the Raiders' subsequent three contests, Hollins has combined for a 5-77-1 line on 12 targets.