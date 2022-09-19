Hollins caught five passes for 66 yards on eight targets in an overtime loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Hollins paced the Raiders in receiving yards Sunday while Arizona's defense limited Davante Adams to a 2-12-1 line on seven targets, but much of Hollins' production came early in the contest as he made all five of his catches before halftime. Hollins did manage to draw a massive defensive pass interference penalty late in the third quarter, advancing the ball 47 yards and into field-goal range. Fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) was injured on the final play of overtime, so Hollins could see a worthwhile target share again in Week 3 against the Titans if Renfrow fails to clear protocol.