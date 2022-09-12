Hollins caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Chargers.

Hollins encouragingly was on the field for 51 of the Raiders' 58 offensive snaps, but he registered just a three-percent target share while Davante Adams hogged quarterback Derek Carr's attention with 17 looks of his own. Nonetheless, Hollins appears to be locked in as Las Vegas' third option at receiver behind Adams and slot man Hunter Renfrow, though tight end Darren Waller remains an integral part of the aerial attack as well.