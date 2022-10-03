Hollins caught three of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos.

After a career-best performance last week, Hollins crashed back to earth in this one, but with Derek Carr managing only 188 passing yards, there wasn't much production to go around for anyone not named Davante Adams. Hollins' role and target volume could be dependent on how quickly Hunter Renfrow (concussion) returns to action, but the entire Las Vegas passing game will probably need to make a much bigger impact in Week 5 against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.