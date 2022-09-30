Hollins is in line for more work Sunday against the Broncos with Hunter Renfrow (concussion) ruled out for a second consecutive game.

Even before Renfrow suffered at concussion at the end of a Week 2 loss to the Cardinals, Hollins had eight targets versus 10 for Renfrow. And with his teammate sidelined this past Sunday at Tennessee, Hollins hauled in eight of 11 targets for 158 yards and one touchdown. Davante Adams and Darren Waller are the household names in the Raiders' receiving corps, but Hollins has done well for himself through three games, already setting a career high for receiving yards in a season with 240 on his 14 catches.