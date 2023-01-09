Hollins caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Saturday's 31-13 loss to the Chiefs.

Hollins paced the Raiders' wide receiver corps in offensive snaps played Saturday with 66 of a possible 70 for a 94-percent rate, but he averaged just five yards per target while Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow combined for 12 catches on 16 targets for 136 yards a touchdown. Despite catching only six passes for 62 yards on nine targets throughout the team's final three games, Hollins still managed to more than triple his previous career high in single-season receptions, posting a 57-690-4 line on 94 targets in 17 games during his first year with Las Vegas. Slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Hollins could be on the move if the Raiders elect against re-signing the 29-year-old.