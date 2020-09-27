Raiders' Madre Harper: Gets the call By RotoWire Staff Sep 27, 2020 at 10:18 am ET1 min read The Raiders promoted Harper from the 53-man roster via the practice squad Sunday.The 22-year-old stuck with the Raiders' practice squad after he was an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois in April, so he'll have his first chance to suit up in the NFL on Sunday. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription. Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes. Play Now