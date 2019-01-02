Dorleant has signed a reserve/future contract with the Raiders, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dorleant hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2016 when he was with Green Bay, but he is an impressive athlete who owns a 4.40-second 40 time, a 39-inch vertical, and a 16-rep max on the bench press. He'll attempt to earn a depth role in the Raiders' secondary in advance of the 2019 season.

