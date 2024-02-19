Koonce notched 43 tackles (32 solo), eight sacks and three forced fumbles in 17 games during the 2023 season.

Koonce blossomed into a formidable pass rusher across from second-team All-Pro Maxx Crosby (knee) throughout the latter stages of the season, as the former racked up six sacks and two forced fumbles from Weeks 15-18 alone. Koonce stayed fresh by rotating defensive snaps with 2023 seventh-overall pick Tyree Wilson, and this duo figures to compete against each other for a starting role again in 2024. Wilson might own the draft capital advantage, but Koonce now checks the proven production box.