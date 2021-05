The Raiders selected Koonce in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 79th overall.

This appears to be another reach from the Raiders, as Koonce appeared to be a late-round selection before being scooped up in the third. Koonce comes to the NFL as a two-time first-team All-MAC performer for Buffalo. He did not work out at his pro day due to a left foot injury and he possesses tweener size at 6-foot-2 and 249 pounds.