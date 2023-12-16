Koonce registered three tackles (all solo), including two sacks, and forced two fumbles in Thursday's Week 15 63-21 victory versus the Chargers.

Koonce played just over half of Las Vegas' defensive snaps in the contest and made a big impact when he was in the game. The third-year defensive end set the tone early with a first-quarter sack of Easton Stick that resulted in a fumble that was recovered by the Raiders. Koonce repeated the feat on the final play of the third quarter, and this time the fumble recovery was taken in for a score by teammate John Jenkins. Koonce now has 32 tackles (24 solo), including 4.0 sacks, over 14 games on the campaign.