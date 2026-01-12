Koonce tallied 30 total tackles (14 solo), including 4.5 sacks, to go along with one forced fumble across 17 games in 2025.

Koonce, who missed the 2024 campaign due to a torn ACL, played 45 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps in his return from the major knee injury. His 4.5 sacks were second on the team behind only Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby, but Koonce may land elsewhere in 2026 as he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.