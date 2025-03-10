Koonce (knee) signed a one-year, $12 million deal to return to the Raiders on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Koonce sustained a knee injury prior to the Raiders' Week 1 loss to the Chargers in 2024, causing him to spend the entire season on injured reserve. However, the 26-year-old from Buffalo was a productive edge rusher for Las Vegas in 2023, logging 43 total tackles, including 8.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles across 17 appearances (11 starts). If he has returned to full health by the beginning of the Raiders' 2025 campaign, Koonce is expected to start opposite Maxx Crosby.