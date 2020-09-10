site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-maliek-collins-over-thigh-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Maliek Collins: Over thigh injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Collins (thigh) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Collins dealt with practice restrictions Wednesday due to a thigh injury, but he's now resumed operating in full capacity. The starting defensive tackle is set to suit up Sunday in Carolina.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read