site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-maliek-collins-suffers-shoulder-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Maliek Collins: Suffers shoulder injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Collins is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills due to a shoulder injury.
As long as Collins remains sidelined, Maurice Hurst stands to see a sharp uptick in defensive snaps. Collins was forced off the field at the end of the third quarter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read