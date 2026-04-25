The Raiders selected Benson in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 195th overall.

Benson was well-traveled during his college career, beginning with two seasons of community college before making one-year stops at Alabama, Florida State and Oregon to round out his career. Benson did, at least, save his best season for last in Eugene in 2025, racking up 43 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns, all career-best marks. He's a bit slender at 6-foot, 189 pounds, but the 23-year-old wideout ran among the better 40 times for wideouts with a 4.37 mark. Benson claims solid rage and ball skills but needs work on his route running and to add muscle. Benson has some history as a return man for the Ducks and will likely need to contribute on special teams in Las Vegas.