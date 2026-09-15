Benson caught one pass on two targets for six yards while taking his lone carry for minus-eight yards during the Raiders' 27-13 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also returned two punts for 35 yards.

Benson caught a six-yard pass from Kirk Cousins in what was the former's first NFL catch, though he lost eight yards on a double reverse that the Dolphins' defense snuffed out. Benson's seven snaps on offense were the fewest among Raiders wide receivers Sunday, and even with Brock Bowers (knee) sidelined, the rookie sixth-rounder figures to be an afterthought in Las Vegas' offense, though he'll have the opportunity to make big plays on special teams as a punt returner.