Raiders' Malik Benson: Pushing for WR3 role?

Based on what he's seen through six practices, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com suggests that the Raiders' top three receivers are Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Benson.

McFadden previously noted that Nailor and Tucker are the top two wideouts in the room, while Benson is competing with Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech for slotting behind the top duo. There's still time for Thornton and/or Bech to gain momentum in the ongoing competition, but if Benson emerges as the Raiders' No. 3 WR, he could end up on the radar in deeper fantasy formats, in particular if Nailor or Tucker miss time for any reason.