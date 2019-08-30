Raiders' Marcell Ateman: 49 yards in preseason loss
Ateman caught five of seven targets for 49 yards in Thursday's 17-15 preseason loss to Seattle.
Ateman had a solid showing in his final opportunity to earn a roster spot this preseason. Fellow fringe wideout, Keelan Doss, had more receptions and yards, but also received a team-high 12 targets. There is likely only room for one -- if any -- of the lanky wideouts on the 53-man roster, so we will see who head coach Jon Gruden decides to roll with when roster cuts are due Saturday.
