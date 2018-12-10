Ateman brought in three of four targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Steelers.

Ateman recorded his second catch of 20-plus yards in four games as the rookie continues to become integrated into the Raiders' offense. He's still positioned behind the trio of Jordy Nelson, Jared Cook and Seth Roberts in the pecking order of Derek Carr's targets, but Ateman was on the field for 75 percent of the team's offensive snaps Sunday. Ateman's 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame could entice Carr to look his way in the red zone against the Bengals on Sunday.