Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Adds three receptions in win
Ateman brought in three of four targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Steelers.
Ateman recorded his second catch of 20-plus yards in four games as the rookie continues to become integrated into the Raiders' offense. He's still positioned behind the trio of Jordy Nelson, Jared Cook and Seth Roberts in the pecking order of Derek Carr's targets, but Ateman was on the field for 75 percent of the team's offensive snaps Sunday. Ateman's 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame could entice Carr to look his way in the red zone against the Bengals on Sunday.
More News
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Registers first score of NFL career•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Targeted 10 times in loss•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Impressive debut against Cardinals•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Could be headed for meaningful role•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Rejoins Raiders•
-
Marcell Ateman: Waived Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...