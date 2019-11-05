Ateman caught his lone target for a 34-yard gain in Sunday's 31-24 win over Detroit.

Ateman played just four snaps but made his one touch count, hauling in a deep ball over the middle to set the Raiders up inside the 10 for an eventual touchdown. The 25-year-old has appeared in just three games and made just two catches this year, but they've both been for gains of over 30 yards. He'll still be buried on the depth chart as the Raiders host the Chargers in Week 10.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories