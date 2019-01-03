Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Collects one reception in finale
Ateman caught one pass on three targets for seven yards during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.
Ateman, who was a seventh-round selection by the Raiders in 2018, spent the first 10 weeks of the season on the team's practice squad before earning the call up. He finished his rookie campaign with 15 catches on 31 targets for 154 yards and a score in seven games. Ateman may have proved himself worthy of a spot on the active roster from the get-go in 2019 as he provided a big-bodied presence on the outside following season-ending injuries to Martavis Bryant (knee) and Brandon LaFell (Achilles).
