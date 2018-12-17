Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Collects pair of receptions Sunday
Ateman caught two passes for 20 yards on five targets during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.
Ateman was on the field for 83 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps Sunday, but he failed to translate his involvement into significant production with just a 40 percent catch rate. Nonetheless, the rookie has caught at least two passes in all five contests since being promoted from the practice squad in Week 11. Up next is a Broncos defense that held the Browns to under 200 yards passing Saturday.
More News
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Adds three receptions in win•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Registers first score of NFL career•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Targeted 10 times in loss•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Impressive debut against Cardinals•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Could be headed for meaningful role•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Rejoins Raiders•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...