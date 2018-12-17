Ateman caught two passes for 20 yards on five targets during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.

Ateman was on the field for 83 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps Sunday, but he failed to translate his involvement into significant production with just a 40 percent catch rate. Nonetheless, the rookie has caught at least two passes in all five contests since being promoted from the practice squad in Week 11. Up next is a Broncos defense that held the Browns to under 200 yards passing Saturday.