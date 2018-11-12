Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Could be headed for meaningful role
Ateman could take on a significant role in the Oakland offense while Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant recover from knee injuries, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The rookie seventh-round pick landed on Oakland's practice squad at the end of the preseason and was promoted to the 53-man roster after the Amari Cooper trade. He's already 24 years old and doesn't seem to offer much besides size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds), but the Raiders might as well take a look at some young players over the final two months of an ugly season. The team's only other healthy wide receivers are Seth Roberts, 32-year-old Brandon LaFell and 31-year-old return specialist Dwayne Harris. There's a real opportunity for Ateman to get some snaps Week 11 against Arizona.
