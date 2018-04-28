Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Drafted by Oakland

The Raiders selected Ateman in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 228th overall.

Ateman (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) is coming off a productive senior season at Oklahoma State in which he corralled 59 passes for 1,156 yards and eight scores. However, his stock fell after his disappointing combine showing, where Ateman clocked a relatively slow 4.62 40-yard dash time. He's worth the gamble at this point in the draft, but expectations for his rookie season should remain tempered within a retooled Raiders receiving corps.