Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Draws no looks in win
Ateman didn't earn a single target Monday in the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Broncos.
With the Raiders racing out to a 17-point halftime lead, the team relied on the ground game to run the clock for much of the second half. That left less volume than usual to go around in the passing game, but it was still surprising that Ateman didn't draw any looks from quarterback Derek Carr after earning at least four targets in each of the previous five contests. Considering Ateman still played 47 of the 62 offensive snaps (76 percent), it's safe to assume he's locked into a regular role in three-receiver formations heading into the season finale in Kansas City this weekend.
