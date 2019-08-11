Ateman was targeted once, and turned that opportunity into a 19-yard pick up during Oakland's 14-3 win against the Rams on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Ateman started off as an important part-time contributor to the Oakland passing game last year, but saw his production deteriorate dramatically down the stretch. Entering the league as a seventh-round draft choice out of Oklahoma State, he was cut in September before rejoining the Raiders in November, and proceeding to average per-game numbers of three receptions for 32 yards over his first four appearances. In his final three games, however, Ateman managed just three total receptions for an output of 27 yards. Barring a bombardment of injuries, Ateman isn't expected to get the requisite amount of playing time to produce a lucrative fantasy campaign.