Ateman is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a rib injury, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Ateman was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant and his status for Sunday remains in doubt. The 25-year-old hasn't played double-digit snaps over the past six games, so his availability is unlikely to significantly impact Oakland's offensive gameplan.

