Raiders' Marcell Ateman: No longer projects as starter
Ateman is part of a receiving corps that has added Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams while subtracting Jordy Nelson, Scott Bair of NBC Bay Area reports.
It's a net loss for Ateman's standing on the depth chart, seemingly dropping him to No. 4 behind Brown, Williams and slot man Seth Roberts. The Raiders do at least seem to view Ateman as an asset, with general manager Mike Mayock saying in late February that the 2018 seventh-round pick would enter the offseason as a projected starter. He obviously lost that standing in a hurry, but Ateman should still have a good chance to keep his spot on the 53-man roster.
More News
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Penciled in as starter•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Collects one reception in finale•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Draws no looks in win•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Collects pair of receptions Sunday•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Adds three receptions in win•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Registers first score of NFL career•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.