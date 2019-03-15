Ateman is part of a receiving corps that has added Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams while subtracting Jordy Nelson, Scott Bair of NBC Bay Area reports.

It's a net loss for Ateman's standing on the depth chart, seemingly dropping him to No. 4 behind Brown, Williams and slot man Seth Roberts. The Raiders do at least seem to view Ateman as an asset, with general manager Mike Mayock saying in late February that the 2018 seventh-round pick would enter the offseason as a projected starter. He obviously lost that standing in a hurry, but Ateman should still have a good chance to keep his spot on the 53-man roster.